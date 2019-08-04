|
EDMOND
Stanley (Stan) Lee Kelley
August 20, 1939 - July 28, 2019
Stanley (Stan) Lee Kelley was born on August 20, 1939, at Amber, Oklahoma, to Clarence and Lola Kelley. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Louis Kelley; and
twin granddaughters, Jill and Joy Kiefer. He was raised on a farm and learned solid work ethic at a young age which helped him throughout his life. He grew up in the Bridge Creek community and graduated from Bridge Creek High School in 1957. He played baseball and basketball, lettering four years in each sport. Stan accepted Christ at 12 years of age and was baptized in a Bridge Creek community pond. Stan moved to Edmond, Oklahoma in 1957, to attend Central State College (CSC), now the University of Central Oklahoma. He earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business Management with minors in Accounting and Economics graduating in 1962.
In late 1957, he met the love of his life Beatrice (Bea) Witt. They were married on May 1, 1959. They have four children: Vickie Garlitz, her husband Mike, and children, Matthew Allen, Seth (Mattie), Zach (Ashley), and Hannah Floyd (Grant); Gary Kelley, his wife, Lisa, and children Lana Lacey (Tyrel), Cara Northup (Ryan), and Cooper; Valerie Roach, her husband, Ron, and children, Lacey and Caroline; Julie Kiefer, her husband, Jerry, and children, Jared and Jay. Stan has two great grandchildren, Ellie Kate and Calvin Thomas Garlitz. All of his immediate family live in Edmond and attend Henderson Hills Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Beatrice Kelley; his aforementioned children and their families; a sister-in-law, Thelma Kelley of Moore, Oklahoma; and a nephew, Richard Kelley, Oklahoma City. He has many relatives and friends.
Stan and Bea have been members of Henderson Hills Baptist Church since 1967. He served in numerous leadership positions throughout his years at HHBC. He was a Deacon for decades and also served as Chairman of the Deacons. He was a Sunday School teacher. He has been blessed with the opportunity to serve on two pastor search teams and two worship pastor search teams as well as numerous other church teams, including Long Range Planning, Management Team, Building & Land Team, Personnel and Finance teams and many others. Stan was employed by Central Sales Promotions, Inc. (CSPi) in April, 1959 where he worked the afternoon/evening schedule while completing his degree at CSC. After graduating from CSC in 1962, he continued working for the company for 34 years. His mentor at the company was William (Bill) H. Richardson, then president of CSPi. Stan was appointed president in 1982 and served in that capacity until 1993. Because of Bill's vision and interest in serving the SPAI National/International Trade Association Board, he introduced Stan to the Association. Stan was elected to the Board in 1977 serving 16 years on the SPAI Board and was Chairman of the Board in 1983. In 1993, Stan received the Howard Parmele Award, the highest honor of the screen printing and graphic imaging industry. Named in tribute to one of the Association's founders, the Parmele Award is considered the "Oscar" or "Emmy" of the screen printing and graphic imaging industry, awarded each year since 1955. The Parmele Award is conferred upon someone whose dedication and accomplishments reflect an ongoing commitment to improve the industry's products, services and image. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the SPTF Board in 1990 and 1991. Serving on the National Trade Association Board provided Stan and Bea many travel experiences. They visited most of the United States and made two trips to Europe. Bill also introduced Stan to Rotary, and he has been a Rotarian for more than 45 years between the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City and the Rotary Club of Edmond. After leaving CSPi, he helped oversee the building of the 1994 Worship Center for Henderson Hills Baptist Church. He did business consulting and joined Solution Ware in Oklahoma City as a Junior Partner. He worked for Solution Ware from 1996 until 2004 when he retired for a short time. He then worked for a year with AVL in Edmond. Most recently he was employed for ten years at Funds for Learning as Business Development Director. Stan served for many years on the Oklahoma FCA Executive Board and was Chairman of the Board from 1986-1989. He was the Oklahoma FCA Man of the Year in 1986. Stan received many awards and accolades in his lifetime including the highest honor from the City of Edmond for Outstanding Service to the Community in 1977. He also received the Jim Thorpe Award and in recent years received the "George Mikesell Award" Rotarian of the Year in 2012-2013 by the Edmond Rotary Club. Stan was a person that was blessed to help other people throughout his life. His life purpose was to put God First, Family Second, Work/Church third and all other activities last. His life verse was "Trust in the Lord with all your heart And do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3:5-6.
Stan had many friends and acquaintances too numerous to list. He loved all of them and was blessed to have them in his life. If you have a story that you would like to share about Stan email it to: [email protected]
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5th, at Matthews Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Henderson Hills Baptist Church Edmond, OK.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following causes that were most important to Stan: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Henderson Hills Baptist Church Future Building Projects, or the Rotary Club of Edmond Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019