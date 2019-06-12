Mary Steele

March 20, 1931 - June 8, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Mary Frances Lindsey Steele peacefully passed into God's loving arms on June 8th, 2019 at the age of 88. Mary was born in Healdton, OK on March 20, 1931 to Emmett and Dona Lindsey where she lived until she graduated from Fox High School. After graduation she moved to Wichita Falls, TX where she met the love of her life, Bobby Gene, and shortly thereafter married and began her journey as an Air Force spouse. When possible, Mary pursued her career as a Federal Government civilian and eventually retired with 21 years of proud service. After Mary's government retirement she worked as a secretary at her home church of Eastside Church of Christ. Upon final retirement, Mary pursued her love of service volunteering at Midwest City Regional Hospital. Mary's hobbies were spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and never failed to hit the ball straight down the fairway. Mary also shared Bobby's love of gardening and together they created and maintained a yard worthy of a magazine cover. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Steele; her grandson, Adam Steele; her parents; her sisters, Ella Webb, Cordella Melton, Veneta Briscoe; her brothers, Oscar, J.W, Eskiel, and Clayton. Mary is survived by her two children, Ricky and wife Debbie of Antlers, OK and Kelly Benton of Midwest City; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be at 1PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Chapel, Midwest City, OK. Interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens.