Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at Resthaven
Stella M. Harkins
Feb. 11, 1939 - June 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Stella Muriel Harkins passed from this life June 10, 2019. She was born February 11, 1939 to Ernest and Stella Wal-ker. Stella attended school in Tishomingo and later went on to attend school for accounting. Stella was a teacher, working mostly for private schools, and for the American Academy for 35 years. She was also active in the Moore PTA, where she served as the President. Stella had a nurturing heart, and was known for taking care of any and every animal that crossed her path. She also enjoyed her array of house plants. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Walker, and Stella and Frank Tracy; beloved husband, Roy E. Harkins; and grandson, Kenny Schiwart, Jr. Stella is survived by her sons, Lonnie Harkins and wife Victoria, and Mark Harkins and wife Kayla; daughter, Tracy Combs and husband Terry; 5 grand-children; and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 12-8pm Sunday. Funeral ceremony will be held 10am Monday in the Chapel at Resthaven,

Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019
