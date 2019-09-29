|
|
Stephanie Sue Stout YUKON
July 30, 1965 - Sept. 12, 2019
Stephanie Sue Stout, 54, Yukon, OK, Service Advisor at Westpointe CJD in Yukon, died at St. Ann Nursing Home in Oklahoma City on Sept. 12, 2019, following her brave battle with brain cancer. She leaves behind her daughter, Ali Williams Hibdon and husband Raven Hibdon; her son, Johnny Williams; Stephanie's parents, Jay D. Stout, Margaret Hall and Andrew Hall; her sister, Alison Hall Anderson and her family; and her brothers, Jason Stout, Craig Stout, Drew Hall, and Jason Hall, and their families. She is loved by a large family of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. Stephanie had a long career as Service Advisor for several car dealerships in California and Oklahoma and was highly respected for her knowledge and experience. Her family is grateful to her employers and co-workers at Westpoint CJD for their kindness during her illness. The physicians and staffs at Mercy Hospital, Mercy Rehab Hospital, St. Ann Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice are greatly appreciated for their excellent care and kindness toward Stephanie during her ordeal. Becky Lovelace, Hospice RN with Mercy Hospice, has our love and respect for her very special care of our girl. Stephanie's Memorial Service will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019