Stephany Ann Gooden

November 1, 1964 - July 23, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Stephany, 54, was called home to our Lord while in the presence of her loving family on July 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Stephany was born on November 1, 1964 in Oklahoma City, OK to Harold and Mary (Boatman) Rains. She grad-uated from U.S. Grant High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in English and a Master's in Library Science from the University of Central Oklahoma. Stephany was a gifted and creative library media specialist, dedicating countless hours to enhancing the lives of students and teachers at Jones Public Schools and Central Elementary (Moore, OK) over the past 24 years. Despite her diagnosis, Stephany remained deter-mined to devote her time and energy to the education of Oklahoma youth. She remained committed to that cause for her entire life, giving of herself even when she didn't need to. She was active in Kappa Kappa Iota and National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Stephany was known for her selfless spirit, lively wit, compassion, generosity, and creativity. She was devoted to her family and friends and was always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bunco and attending book club. The family would like to thank those who took care of Stephany with such love and compassion. Dr. Khader Hussein, Dr. Craig Engles, nurses and staff at Integris Cancer Institute at Southwest Medical Center and Integris Hospice House, Friends Kevin and Laurayne Wudi, Lisa McAllister, Dana Sommers, Dena Rawson, Geraldine Southern, and the teachers and staff who donated days for Stephany at work. Special thanks goes to Becky Jackson, who was a friend first, and her principal second. Stephany was preceded in death by her beloved father, Harold Rains, and father-in-law, Jim Gooden. She is survived by her husband, John Gooden, mother, Mary Rains, sister, Stacy Pacheco and husband Vince, brother, Bryant Rains and wife Cathey, mother-in-law, Jane Gooden, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, Emily, Leah, Rachel, Olivia, Marshall, Madelyn, Vincent, great nieces and nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Viewing will be tonight from 4-8 PM & Friday 4-8pm with family present to greet guests from 5-7 PM at Vondel Smith South Lakes. Services to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Shartel Church of God, 11600 S. Western. Please visit: www.vondelsmithmortuary.com

