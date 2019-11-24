|
|
Stephen Simmons ARCADIA
Hull, Jr
July 9, 1953 - Nov. 19, 2019
Father, Teacher, Mentor Stephen Simmons Hull Jr. passed away Nov. 19, 2019, after a three-year fight against a rare cancer.
Steve was born in Jersey City, NJ on July 9, 1953, to Stephen Simmons Hull Sr. and Jean Holthausen Hull.
Steve and Kathryn Reilly were married in 1978 in Westboro, MA.
Steve spent the first half of his adult life researching sudden cardiac death and the last half raising alpacas and teaching animal husbandry and pasture improvement to alpaca owners.
Steve leaves his wife, Kathy Reilly; son, Tom Hull, his wife, Natalie London, and children, Rosemary and Levon; his son, David; and daughter, Kaitlyn, and her boyfriend, Jeff Byrum; and his brother, Christopher and wife Karina.
Memorials may be sent to Stephenson Cancer Center, the Large Animal Department at Oklahoma State University or your favorite charitable cause.
A Memorial Service will be held St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 325 E. 1st St., Edmond, OK 73034, on Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019