Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Episcopal Church
325 E 1st St
Edmond, OK 73034
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
325 E. 1st St.
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN HULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN HULL


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN HULL Obituary

Stephen Simmons
Hull, Jr
July 9, 1953 - Nov. 19, 2019

ARCADIA

Father, Teacher, Mentor

Stephen Simmons Hull Jr. passed away Nov. 19, 2019, after a three-year fight against a rare cancer.
Steve was born in Jersey City, NJ on July 9, 1953, to Stephen Simmons Hull Sr. and Jean Holthausen Hull.
Steve and Kathryn Reilly were married in 1978 in Westboro, MA.
Steve spent the first half of his adult life researching sudden cardiac death and the last half raising alpacas and teaching animal husbandry and pasture improvement to alpaca owners.
Steve leaves his wife, Kathy Reilly; son, Tom Hull, his wife, Natalie London, and children, Rosemary and Levon; his son, David; and daughter, Kaitlyn, and her boyfriend, Jeff Byrum; and his brother, Christopher and wife Karina.
Memorials may be sent to Stephenson Cancer Center, the Large Animal Department at Oklahoma State University or your favorite charitable cause.
A Memorial Service will be held St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 325 E. 1st St., Edmond, OK 73034, on Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -