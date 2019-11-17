Home

STEPHEN KUPER


1948 - 2019
Stephen Edward
Kuper
Jan. 15, 1948 - Nov. 9, 2019

EDMOND
Stephen Edward Kuper was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Oklahoma City at St. Anthony Hospital to Morris John Kuper, Sr. and Anita Kathleen Stephenson Kuper. He died peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2019, in Edmond, OK after a fall and a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Trish Perkins Kuper; his older daughters, Kristie (Marc) McCoombe and Michelle Kuper; his younger daughters, Claire (Joshua) Coffee and Cecelia (Ian) Eastland; his son and namesake, John Stephen Kuper; and grandchildren, Shawnlyn and Ashley Deitz and Rose Coffee. In addition, he leaves his brothers, Morris John (Cheryl) Kuper, Jr., Scott Kuper, and Tom (Beth) Kuper; brother-in-law, Philip (Lyles) Perkins; and nieces and nephews, Caroline, Ford, and Lara Kuper; and Alan, Brian, Edward, and Neal Perkins. His parents, Morris and Kathy Kuper; his in-laws, Audie and Claire Perkins; his beloved grandparents, Agnes and Casper Kuper and Sadie and Tom Stephenson, all predeceased him. The family extends grateful thanks to the doctors and nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for the care provided to Steve. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Edmond Mobile Meals. The wake and visitation were held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with the funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was buried at the St. Patrick's Cemetery at Lockridge. Full obituary at:

www.matthewsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
