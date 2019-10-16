Home

Steven Mitchell Allen
May 9, 1942 - October 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Steven Mitchell Allen (Steve), age 77, passed away in his home on October 11, 2019. Steve was born to Lorraine and Bob Allen on May 9, 1942. The only thing Steve loved more than teaching was his family. Steve has now joined his parents and brothers Roger and Clarke who predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Mike Allen, Newcastle, OK. Steve leaves behind three children. His son Mitchell Allen, Oklahoma City, OK; three grandsons, Gordon Allen and wife Heidi, MN, Robbie Allen and wife Stacy, LA, and Andy Allen and wife Sam, NJ; daughter Marti René Allen, Oklahoma City, OK; and daughter Lyndsay Allen, Oklahoma City, OK will all miss him dearly. Steve will also be missed by his two former wives, Emily Allen and Laurie Ryan, who stayed friends until the end, and Charles and wife Lynne Ryan, who were always willing to drop what they were doing and help. Services to celebrate his life will be 6 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
