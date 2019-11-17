Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Presbyterian Church
6600 S. Pennsylvania Avenue
OKC, OK
STEVEN BOSWELL


1946 - 2019
Steven D. Boswell
May 21, 1946 - Nov. 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Steven Darby Boswell, or "Boz" as he was known to most, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2019. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on May 21, 1946, and lived his entire life in Oklahoma. Steve was a generous and loving husband, father, son and friend to everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. The love of a family is life's greatest blessing. Steve never failed to show his love and affection for his family as he dedicated the last years of his life as a caretaker to his wife. He leaves behind a legacy of always putting family first. A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, 6600 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, OKC, OK 73159.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
