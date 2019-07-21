Steven Max Burn

March 22, 1949 - July 14, 2019



TULSA

Longtime Tulsa resident, Steven Max Burn, born March 22, 1949, in Topeka, KS to Bun & Elsie Burn, passed away July 14, 2019, at the age of 70 after suffering ill health for decades. Max is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Burn; son, Blaine Burn and his wife Lisa; three granddaughters, Sydney, Hallie, and Danner Burn; son, Eric Burn; three siblings: sister, Linda Cosgrove; brother, Don and wife Janice; and sister, Kay Blythe and husband Ron; and many other loving family members.

After graduating from Okmulgee High School, Max attended OSU and TU. Unsure what career direction he wanted in life, he dropped out of college and joined the Army. He was a disabled veteran, serving in the Army 1969-71. After discharge, he was accepted into the College of Pharmacy at OU. While in school, he worked sales and was giddy when he closed a deal, and sales is where he found his niche.

He was retired from the flooring industry, last having worked for Patcraft Commercial.

He immensely treasured the time spent with his granddaughters; he looked forward to OU football, and Max was a history buff. He had a great admiration for all veterans and especially enjoyed studying WWII and the Vietnam wars.

Max's family invites you to join them at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial in Tulsa, OK, for a festive gathering of celebration in remembrance of Max. Family requests everyone to wear casual attire.

Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at: www.schaudt

funeralservice.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019