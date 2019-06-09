Steven Paul Marr

Aug. 10, 1956 - June 5, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Paul Marr announce his passing on Wednes-day, June 5, 2019, at the age of 62. Steve was born on Aug. 10, 1956, in Midwest City. He met the love of his life, Rene, and was married on Feb. 3, 1979, in Oklahoma City, where they settled and raised their two sons. Steve was an avid outdoorsman. His love of fishing led him to move to Jasper, TX, where he could fish on the best bass lakes daily. When not on the water, he could be found making his own fishing rods or working in his garden. A true green thumb, Steve spent many hours nurturing his flowers and vegetable garden. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Rene Marr. Surviving are his children, Matthew (Emily) Marr, of Merriam, KS; and Morgan (Emily) Marr, of The Woodlands, TX; and his grandchildren, Scarlett and Sterling. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A celebration of Steve's life is to be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Those wishing to make a memorial gift are asked to consider the CAST for Kids Foundation (www.castforkids.org). To leave a condolence for the family, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary