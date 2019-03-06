|
|
Steven F. Sanders OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 12, 1948 - Mar. 2, 2019
Steven Farris Sanders, 70, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after 24 years and also retired from civil service after 18 years. Steve was born in Fairfax, OK on Nov. 12, 1948 to Edwin Farris and Marie Phillips Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Heidy, and twin sons, Ian Farris and Zachary Farris; also, sister, Mary Marie Wade & husband Russell of Wichita, KS & nephews, David & Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Marie. He attended Sunnylane Family Church in Del City, OK. Steve will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, faithfulness to the Lord, generosity, and loyalty. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunnylane Family Church, 4221 SE 41st St. in Del City, OK, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019