Stuart William Emmons

August 9, 1961 - July 2, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Stuart William Emmons, 57, passed away on July 2 at his home in Oklahoma City. Stuart was born Aug. 9, 1961, in Stillwater, OK to Jerry and Ramona (Ware) Emmons. Stuart graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1979, and then attended the University of Oklahoma, where he pledged Beta Theta Phi fraternity. Stuart graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in accounting and from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1987. During the summers, Stuart interned at the U.S. Attorney's office in Tulsa. After graduating from law school, Stuart clerked for the Honorable Layn R. Phillips with the Federal court in Oklahoma City. Following his clerkship, Stuart began his legal career with Federman & Sherwood, where he worked for almost 32 years. During those years, he developed an expertise and national reputation in securities class actions, shareholder derivative cases, and consumer class actions. Stuart successfully argued in many state and federal courts, where he had an incredible string of appellate successes overturning many adverse decisions, thereby protecting investors and creating law favorable to investors that have been followed by other courts. Among his other accomplishments, Stuart prepared a case for arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court and appeared at those arguments to assist in the final moot court and preparations. Stuart was admitted to the U.S. District Courts of Western and Northern Oklahoma; U.S. Court of Appeals, First, Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Circuits; the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; and the United States Supreme Court. Stuart was a valued, respected, and dedicated attorney throughout his career. He will be missed by his colleagues, the courts and his friends.

Stuart married Shannon Kathleen (Hawkins) Emmons on Nov. 17, 1991. In 1998, Stuart and Shannon welcomed their son, William Ware Emmons, into the world. William was born on the same day as his two older brothers, Zachary Brock Massey and Michael Sean Massey. Stuart developed close relationships with his three sons. Stuart was known for his unique and mischievous sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially during holidays, OU football games, and fishing trips. Stuart was an avowed animal lover, an admitted pet spoiler, and never met a dog or cat he did not consider a close friend. His family and friends will miss his warmth, humor, and outgoing personality.

Stuart was preceded in death by his grandparents, H.G. and Gerdie Ware and D. L. and Geneva Emmons; his mother, Ramona (Ware) Paul; his stepfather, Homer Paul; and his wife, Shannon Emmons. He is survived by his son, William Emmons; father, Jerry L. Emmons; stepsons, Zachary Massey and M. Sean Massey; brothers, Steven Emmons and Jerry Emmons Jr.; stepsisters, Lela Brown, Jamie Cope, and Jenna Paul; and stepbrother, Charles Paul. Stuart is also survived by over 30 cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as his many friends and colleagues whom he considered family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the Chapel of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73118. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stuart's name may be made to the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com), 420 SW 10th, Oklahoma City, OK 73109; or Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc. (http://www.legalaidok.org/). Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019