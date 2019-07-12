Dr. Sue Haught





OKLAHOMA CITY

Dr. Sue Haught died on July 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, and was the only child of Cland and Lillie Fuchs. Dr. Haught received her Bachelor's and Doctorate degrees from the University of Oklahoma and her Master's degree from Central State College (now known as UCO). She began her teaching career as a first grade teacher at Moore Elementary School. After receiving her doctorate degree she became a professor at Central State College (UCO) in the Education Department. When she retired from teaching she worked as a consultant for a textbook publishing company. Sue loved her sons, cats, sewing, needlepoint, OU Sooners and the OKC Thunder. Dr. Haught is survived by her t hree sons and daughters-in-law: R. Steven Haught and Susan of Oklahoma City, Gary of Oklahoma City, and Randall and Dr. Theresa of Reading, PA. Funeral services will be provided by Vondel Smith Mortuary North at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 7801 NW Expressway, Okla-homa City, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019