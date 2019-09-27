|
|
Susan Brown OKLAHOMA CITY
Ameringer
April 5, 1931 - Sept. 18, 2019
Susan Ameringer Brown, of and a native to Oklahoma City, has passed away due to
becoming ill. She was born to her parents, Oscar & Freda Ameringer. She graduated from OU and OSU universities. She spent most of her life working for public transportation. She had a love for her Sooners football, politics, travel, art, and history. She was born deaf and overcame many obstacles in her life. Hearts for Hearing gave her a chance to live life and enjoy life sounds. Susan had a heart of gold. She was a person no one will ever forget. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brown; daughter, Roberta; son, Michael; and parents, Oscar and Freda Ameringer. Surviving are her adopted daughter, Crystal Battles, who she took in and became like family; and her many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and their families. Memorial services will be held at the First Unitarian Church at 600 NW 13th Street in OKC at 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 27, 2019