Susan Elizabeth Allen OKLAHOMA CITY
April 9, 1955 - September 7, 2019
Susan Elizabeth Allen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born in Wichita, KS to Thomas and Betty Merritt. After the death of her father, her mother married Marcus Holcomb and the family moved to Buffalo, Oklahoma. After surviving cancer as an infant, Susan developed a life-long passion for taking care of sick children. She completed undergraduate coursework at Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and an avid Cowboy fan. She received her Bachelor of Science, and eventually her Master of Science from the University of Oklahoma, Health Science Center, in Oklahoma City. She completed post-graduate coursework for Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and went on to become a Clinical Nurse Specialist. Susan began her nursing career working in oncology (at the Children's Hospital of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City) and nephrology (at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City) before becoming the Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department and PICU at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, IA. She then served as the Director of the Emergency Department at OU Children's Hospital from 2012-2017. An avid researcher, she completed extensive work on pediatric nephrology and has been published in the Journal of Pediatric Infectious Disease, the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, and a textbook on pediatric nursing. Susan travelled once to Jamaica and twice to Tanzania as a volunteer, providing free services in rural villages. She is preceded in death by her adopted father Marcus Holcomb. She is survived by her mother Betty Holcomb; husband Rex Allen; daughter Beth Perkins and her husband Jeremy; granddaughter Celia; son John Allen; son Robert Allen; brother Thomas Merritt and his wife Deborah; brother John Holcomb and his wife Heidi; brother Dr. Edward Holcomb; brother Dr. Robert Holcomb; sister Laura Keck and her husband Scott. Susan was a devoted caretaker, and her legacy of generosity and compassion will not be forgotten by the thousands of children and families she has served. Her passion for life lives on in them. Funeral Services will be at 11:00AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Road. A vigil will be held at the Church, Friday at 7:00PM.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019