Susan L. Gibson

May 18, 1957 - June 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Susan Louise Gibson, 62, received her heavenly reward on June 27, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1957, in Durango, CO to Raymond and Dorene (Dyer) Hall. Susan married the love of her life, Ralph Keith Gibson, on Oct. 25, 1980, and shared many happy years together. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffery Allen Gibson; sister, Betty Ringquist; and brothers, Chuck and Bill Vaughn. She is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Amy Skuta and husband Jon; brother, Dennis Vaughn; as well as extended family and friends. Viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with family present to greet guests 12-2 p.m. Services to celebrate Susan's life will be held 9 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Vondel Smith Mortuary South Lakes Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The University of Oklahoma - Stephenson Cancer Center. Through their cancer research and God's grace, three months life expectancy was extended to five amazing years! To leave a message for the family, please visit: vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 29, 2019