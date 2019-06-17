|
|
Susan Dorene Poarch OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 11, 1948 - June 15, 2019
Susan, devoted wife and mother, was born in Duncan, OK to Doris Z. (Howard) and Billy Bob Garrett. She was preceded in death by her parents. Susan is survived by her husband of 53 and a half years, Gary M. Poarch; sons, Eddie Poarch, Gary Poarch, Christopher Poarch, and Michael Poarch; and her grandchildren, Ashton Poarch, Keegan Poarch, and Caitlyn Poarch. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. with family to receive guests 5-7 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service. Services to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow at Spring Creek Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 17, 2019