Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN POARCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN POARCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Dorene Poarch
Dec. 11, 1948 - June 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Susan, devoted wife and mother, was born in Duncan, OK to Doris Z. (Howard) and Billy Bob Garrett. She was preceded in death by her parents. Susan is survived by her husband of 53 and a half years, Gary M. Poarch; sons, Eddie Poarch, Gary Poarch, Christopher Poarch, and Michael Poarch; and her grandchildren, Ashton Poarch, Keegan Poarch, and Caitlyn Poarch. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. with family to receive guests 5-7 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service. Services to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow at Spring Creek Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan Funeral Service
Download Now