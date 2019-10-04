|
Susan Dean Williams OKLAHOMA CITY
August 31, 1938-September 30, 2019
Susan Dean Williams was born August 31, 1938 in Chattanooga, TN the daughter of Charles Robert Jones and Leona Patricia (Hartbarger) Henke. She completed this life at her home in Oklahoma City on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 81. Susan retired from the Federal Aviation Administration where she worked for 20 years. She was a longtime member of Church of the Servant where she often volunteered in the Earthglow Market. Susan is survived by her children she adored; her son, Rick Williams of Oklahoma City; her daughter, Kelly Cunningham of Edmond, OK; her brothers, Ted Adwan and his wife Rubia and David Adwan all of Oklahoma City; as well as numerous relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Church of the Servant, 14545 N. MacArthur Blvd. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 101 Park Ave., Suite 225, Oklahoma City, OK 73102.
We love and miss you but know in our hearts we'll see you again! - Rick and Kelly
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 4, 2019