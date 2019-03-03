Resources More Obituaries for SUSANNE PETERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SUSANNE PETERSON

Susanne Wilson Peterson passed into eternal life with Jesus on Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by the family she loved. Susie was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Little Rock, AR to parents Esther Hammond Wilson and Fielding Sloss Wilson.

After spending her childhood in Lake Village, AR, Susie pursued her education at Chevy Chase Junior College and Southern Methodist University, where she received a bachelor's degree in business and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Following her graduation from SMU in 1949, Susie worked for the Managing Editor of the Wall Street Journal in Dallas, TX.

Susie married William L. Peterson, Jr. Aug. 17, 1957, at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, KY. Susie and Bill made their home in Oklahoma City, eventually settling in the Heritage Hills neighborhood, where they kept the same lovely home from 1959 to 2013, when they moved to Kansas City. Susie took great pride in her home and neighborhood. She authored an article entitled, "The Spirit of Heritage Hills," published in The Chronicles of Oklahoma, and received the Heritage Hills Fine Home Award in 1977 and the Maintenance Award in 2006. In the 1970s, Susie and a friend purchased a Victorian house in the NE side of Oklahoma City, moved it to nearby Mesta Park and restored it beautifully.

Susie served her community for many years as a polling clerk and enjoyed membership in the Connoisseur Club of Oklahoma City and her neighborhood sewing and birthday clubs. Since 1957, Susie was a faithful member of St. Luke's Methodist Church, where she especially enjoyed her Horizons Sunday School class.

Susie is survived by her husband, William L. Peterson, Jr.; her daughters, Ann P. Rodgers (John, deceased), of Oklahoma City; and Lauren P. English (Richard), of Leawood, KS; her grandchildren, Katherine Barbier (Travis), Rachel Hutson (John), Jessie English, and Mitchell English; and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren.

Her family and friends will remember Susie as a kind and gracious woman who never knew a stranger. Her door was always open to visitors. Susie's family members are especially grateful to the devoted staff members, nurses and other care providers of Armour Oaks and Good Shepherd Hospice, who provided such wonderful care to her in her final years.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Armour Oaks Chapel, 8100 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Armour Oaks Chapel, 8100 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Armour Oaks Senior Living Community. All Gifts will be used to refurbish the staff lounge - a project which is dear to the family's heart. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019