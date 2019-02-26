Suzanne Manship

Francis

May 27, 1938 - Feb. 22, 2019



HARRAH

Suzanne Walker Manship Francis, 80, longtime banker and resident of Harrah, OK, left this life on Feb. 22, 2019, in Midwest City. She was born to Edward Levi and Jewell Otilla Williams Walker on May 27, 1938, in LaValle, MO.

She graduated from Campbell, MO High School in 1956 and moved to Harrah in 1964.

Suzanne was a loan teller at First State Bank in Harrah for a number of years before her retirement. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed ceramics, gardening and her monthly card games. She greatly enjoyed helping residents from Harrah and surrounding areas with their financial, and often personal, problems.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Jane Walker; and William B. Manship.

Suzanne is survived by two sons, Alan Walker Manship and William B. Manship Jr., both of Harrah; a daughter, Angela Susan Manship Holt, of Harrah; six grandchildren, William "Barry" Manship, Alana Suzanne "Ali" Manship, Tabitha Elizabeth "Beth" Manship, Asa Thomas Manship, Joseph Colton Manship, and Alexandria Susan Holt; and six great-grandchildren, Katherine Manship, Kaden Manship, Maddox Jack, Joseph Manship, Steven Manship, and Baylor Jack; and also, her husband, Marchie D. Francis.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Asa Smith Memorial Chapel at Asa Smith Funeral Service in Harrah. The family will receive guests at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Memories and tributes may be shared on the funeral home website:

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019