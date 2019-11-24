|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Suzanne
Munzesheimer
July 20, 1940 - Nov. 20, 2019
Suzanne Thomasson Munzesheimer passed away peacefully at her home in Oklahoma City on Nov. 20, 2019. Susie was born July 20, 1940, to Bill and Annabell Truax Thomasson in Iola, KS. Susie grew up in Iola and was a member of the high school marching band and tennis team. She graduated from Iola High School 1958. After graduation, Susie moved to Bartlesville and was employed by the Phillips Petroleum Company. She soon became a flight attendant and moved to Dallas, TX, where she met her husband, Rick, and raised their two children, Laura and Aaron. Susie was active in her community as a soccer coach, Richardson High School band parent and member of Temple Shalom. Susie later became a realtor. After many years of living in the Richardson area, Susie retired and moved to her beloved lake house on Lake Texoma, and later moved back to her hometown of Iola, KS. Susie recently relocated to Oklahoma City to be near her family. She lived her life with gusto! She was an avid tennis player and fan. She enjoyed playing bridge and knitting. Susie was a terrific cook and enjoyed entertaining guests. She was known as "Gram" by all the neighborhood children. Above all, Susie loved her family, her friends and her dogs. Susie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Louis Barlow, of OKC; her five beautiful granddaughters, Baylea, Sadie, Lily, Hope, and Hannah; her daughter-in-law, Megan Burch; and her Yayas, Linda Guenther, Sharon Hoffmeir, and Judy Jo Laver. Susie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Annabell Thomasson; her son, Aaron Munzesheimer; and her Yaya, Naomi Oliphant. Susie was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 1 p.m. at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City. Susie's signature color was purple, and those attending the service are encouraged to wear a bit of Susie's favorite color.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019