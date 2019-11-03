Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Presbyterian Chu
3821 University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75205
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Highland Park Presbyterian Church
3821 University Boulevard
Dallas, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TARA PETROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TARA PETROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TARA PETROLL Obituary

Tara Elizabeth
Barrett Petroll


Tara went to be with her heavenly Father on Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, located at 3821 University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of the following nonprofit organizations that were important to Tara: Highland Park Presbyterian Church Genesis Choir, Zion Lutheran School Scholarship Fund, or University of Oklahoma Kappa Kappa Gamma Capital Campaign for Beta Theta.
For more information and to post condolences, visit:

www.meritmemorial.com/
obituaries

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -