Tara Elizabeth Tara went to be with her heavenly Father on Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, located at 3821 University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of the following nonprofit organizations that were important to Tara: Highland Park Presbyterian Church Genesis Choir, Zion Lutheran School Scholarship Fund, or University of Oklahoma Kappa Kappa Gamma Capital Campaign for Beta Theta.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019