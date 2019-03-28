|
|
Randy Charles Taylor OKLAHOMA CITY
February 3, 1958 - March 24, 2019
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Randy Charles Taylor passed away at the age of 61. Randy
was born on February 3, 1958 in Nowata, OK, to Roy and Mary Jo (Newnam) Taylor. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Wanda; his son, Aaron; step-children, Jacquelyn and Gena; brothers, Roy F. Jr., Robert; sister, Donita; grandchildren, Destiny, Peyton, Lukas, Abigayle, Brittany, Shaianne, and Sam. Randy was preceded in death by his son, Philip, and his brother, John. Funeral Services will be Friday, March 29, at 2 PM, Mercer-Adams in Bethany. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019