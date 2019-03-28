Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Resources
More Obituaries for TAYLOR PIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAYLOR RANDY PIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy Charles Taylor
February 3, 1958 - March 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Randy Charles Taylor passed away at the age of 61. Randy
was born on February 3, 1958 in Nowata, OK, to Roy and Mary Jo (Newnam) Taylor. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Wanda; his son, Aaron; step-children, Jacquelyn and Gena; brothers, Roy F. Jr., Robert; sister, Donita; grandchildren, Destiny, Peyton, Lukas, Abigayle, Brittany, Shaianne, and Sam. Randy was preceded in death by his son, Philip, and his brother, John. Funeral Services will be Friday, March 29, at 2 PM, Mercer-Adams in Bethany. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now