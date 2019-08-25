|
Teddy (Ted) Blaine OKLAHOMA CITY
July 2, 1934 - August 21, 2019
Ted was born in Atoka, OK to William Wilkes ('Colonel Bill') Rogers and Helen (Fenn) Rogers as the last of 8 children and was named Marland McKinley Rogers. After his father died in 1935, during The Great Depression, his mother could not care for eight children, and the four youngest were placed in the Whitaker State Orphans Home in Pryor, OK. In 1937, Marland was adopted by Franklin Blaine Wright and Elsie Faye (Elwinger) Wright and named Teddy Blaine Wright. After his father died in 1950, Elsie decided Teddy needed some discipline in his life so she sent him to Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, OK. Teddy thrived there, lettering in Basketball and Football. He was later honored by the alumni association as a Distinguished Alumnus and later placed in the OMA Hall of Fame.
After graduating in 1952, he attended Oklahoma A&M, now OSU, intending to play basketball. His talent was cut short due to injury. He enlisted in the Marine Corps but he washed out due to that injury. Ted then moved to OKC and worked in oil fields near Little Axe, OK. He met a cute recent Classen High School graduate named Terry Allen. In 1957, after a two year courtship, he convinced her to get married and so began a love partnership which lasted the rest of his life. They leave a son, a daughter, 5 grand-children and three great grandchildren.
After spending 16 years in the cast iron pipe industry, Ted, along with 2 friends, formed the Western Pipe and Supply Company n Houston, TX. After 5 years, they sold and Ted bought a small pipe fabrication business in Omaha, NE. The family relocated and after 13 successful years in business, Ted sold the business to the employees and retired. Then came an amazing 20 year adventure in several motor-homes, visiting friends all over the US while Ted served as the Executive Director for the National Association of Pipe Fabricators.
Ted's hobbies included rebuilding old cars, golf, traveling, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made in Ted's honor to the OMA Alumni Foundation at Rogers State College in Claremore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019