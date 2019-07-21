Teresa Anne Haws

June 8, 1954 - July 12, 2019



BARTLESVILLE

Teresa Anne Haws, 65, passed away on July 12, 2019 at her home in Bartlesville. She was born June 8, 1954 in Oberlin, Kansas to Anthony and Joan (Meyers) Knoll. Teresa received her education in Norton, Kansas and graduated from Norton High School. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Langston University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Teresa was a beautiful, intelligent and compassionate person. Her greatest gift was her kindness to all. She respected everyone and was accepting and patient with all. She was quick to offer help to anyone in need, whether human or animal. Most of all, she loved her family. She was an avid gardener and reader and was a member of multiple animal rescue organizations.

Teresa and Lewis Richard "Rick" Haws were united in marriage on November 22, 1985 in Turley, Oklahoma.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Lewis Richard "Rick" Haws of the home in Bartlesville; her parents, Anthony and Joan Knoll of Norton, Kansas; two brothers, Randy Knoll, Norton, Kansas and Stuart (Leigh) Knoll, San Antonio, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Parsons, Houston, Texas and Beth (Richard) Brown, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a brother-in-law, Aubrey (Linda) Haws, Owasso, Oklahoma; eight nieces, Ashley (Emmanuel) Ekochu, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Amy (Larry) Tatum, Liberty, Missouri, Lezlie (Ladd) Daniel, Houston, Texas, Juli (Travis) Loving, Houston, Texas, Patsy (Joel) Pollock, Austin, Texas, Melanie (Richard) Southerland, Plano , Texas, Cindy (Carlisle) Rice, Austin, Texas and Laura (Andrew) Froese, Edmond, Oklahoma and two nephews, Michael (America) Haws, Owasso, Oklahoma and Chris Brown, Owasso, Oklahoma. She is also survived by twenty grand-nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Knoll, Lincoln, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local pet rescue group or to the National Fibromyalgia Association.

