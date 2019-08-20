Home

Teresa Jeanette Dodd

January 5, 1939 - August 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Teresa Jeanette Dodd received her heavenly reward on August 15, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1939 in Chandler, Oklahoma to William Wesley and Nellie Mae Gray. Teresa married the love of her life, William Dodd. This union of marriage was blessed with three children. Teresa enjoyed worshipping the Lord with her family and friends at Mayridge Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Wesley Gray; and husband, William Dodd. Teresa leaves cherished memories with her loving son, Michael Glover and wife Karen; daughter, Gail Linthicum and husband Joe; daughter, Joanna Milgrim; brother, Richard Loy Gray; grandchildren, Allison Davis, Christopher Glover, Courtney Linthicum, Tanner Milgrim, and Logan Milgrim; 7 great grandchildren; as well as many extended loving family. Services to celebrate Teresa's life will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Mayridge Baptist Church, 4617 S. May. Graveside services to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019
