

























Teresa (Terri) LaJean

Brown Norton

April 14, 1962 - July 17, 2019



CHOCTAW

Teresa (Terri) LaJean Brown Norton was born April 14, 1962 in Wichita, Kansas to Merle and Janet (Ayers) Brown. She passed away July 17, 2019 in Oklahoma City after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 57.

Terri attended Putnam City Schools. She waitressed at several restaurants and owned a steakhouse for many years. Terri enjoyed waitressing and meeting new people. Terri loved going to the lake, eating Mexican food, being with her daughters, and attending car shows with Luke. She also collected Raggedy Ann and Andy memorabilia.

Terri leaves behind her parents, Kenneth and Janet Miles, Lamar, MO; her daughters, Kimberly Stokes and son-in-law Harold, Norman, OK, Kelsey Norton, Oklahoma City; sisters, Tamela (Brown) Schafer and husband Joe, Rowlett, TX, Katherine (Miles) Gard, Lamar, MO; brothers, Jarel Miles and wife, Sherry, Wesley Miles, all from Oklahoma City; many nieces, nephews and cousins, childhood friend Shawlee Martin, and many more friends and family members.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Merle Brown, when she was only five months old; her maternal grandparents, Orvan and Dortha (Gust) Ayers; paternal grandparents, Cyril Brown and Bert and Nellie (Forrest) Brown Thornton; uncle PFC Jarel Wayne Ayers; infant niece Kendra Gard; mother-in-law Ethel Rose Norton; and her longtime partner and love, Luke Cummings.

She was very loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family is asking that donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Oklahoma City Central Humane Society. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019