Dr. Terrance P. "Tiger"

McDermott

December 17, 1957 - June 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Terrance "Tiger" McDermott announces his passing. Tiger was born on December 17, 1957 in Oklahoma City, to Dr. Edward J. "Mac" & Mary (Sullivan) McDermott. Tiger grew up on the south side of OKC, and spent the majority of high school at U.S. Grant, where he was the senior quarterback, later graduating from Moore High School in 1976. Tiger was a star athlete during high school lettering in football and baseball. After high school graduation he earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University Oklahoma, and achieved his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine at Oklahoma State University. He practiced medicine with his father at the McDermott Clinic, and continued the practice after his fathers passing. In 1998 he married the love of his life Fran Vela, and the two started their family. He loved playing golf, and was a devout OU, Notre Dame, Boston Red Sox, and Patriots fan. Although he had a great joy for sports, his most precious moments were spent with his family and his friends. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Tiger was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws Refugio & Olga Vela & brother-in-law Ronald Vela. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Fran McDermott; daughter Erin Elizabeth; son Connor Lavelle; step-father Les Sullivan; brother-in-law Edward Vela; step-brother, Mike Sullivan & wife Debbie; step-sisters: Brenda Sullivan; Leslie & Greg Bollinger; close friends Chris, JoeBob, & Kyle, as well as many other extended family members & dear friends. Visitation will be at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes from 4-8 PM Monday & Tuesday, with the family available to greet friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church (8005 Dorset Dr., OKC, OK 73120) with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens . In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that friends make donations to Christ the King Catholic School, or Bishop McGuinness High School in Tiger's honor. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary