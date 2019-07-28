Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERRI GLEASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRI GLEASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRI GLEASON Obituary

Terri Lynn Gleason
Sept. 10, 1964 - July 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Terri Lynn, Mother of four, went home to be with our Lord during the 51st year of her life. Terri is survived by a large network of family and friends who share a similar sentiment of unconditional affection towards her. Uniquely charismatic and truly wise beyond her years, Terri certainly impacted everyone she interacted with within her life's journey. The epitome of a "free spirit," her soul now joyfully dances in an environment more suitable for those who were born to fly. Terri's genuine and irreplaceable energy will be deeply missed, but her memory resides forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.