|
|
Terri Lynn Gleason OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 10, 1964 - July 21, 2019
Terri Lynn, Mother of four, went home to be with our Lord during the 51st year of her life. Terri is survived by a large network of family and friends who share a similar sentiment of unconditional affection towards her. Uniquely charismatic and truly wise beyond her years, Terri certainly impacted everyone she interacted with within her life's journey. The epitome of a "free spirit," her soul now joyfully dances in an environment more suitable for those who were born to fly. Terri's genuine and irreplaceable energy will be deeply missed, but her memory resides forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019