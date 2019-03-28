Terry James Birchett

Dec. 23, 1952 - Mar. 5, 2019



BETHANY

Locomotive engineer, pilot, mechanic, caring son, brother and uncle has left us. His passing has opened a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends that will never properly heal. Terry was born in the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, the second child of a military family that eventually surrounded him with loving parents, brothers and sisters. After graduation from Putnam City HS he entered the U.S. Army and worked as a helicopter mechanic during Vietnam. Later, Terry completed his civilian aircraft mechanic and pilot's licenses and worked in general aviation in Oklahoma City. His love of trains began when he was very young and culminated in his volunteer career at the Oklahoma Railway Museum. Please direct any memorial donations to: The Oklahoma Railway Museum, 3400 NE Grand Blvd., OKC 73111, or oklahomarailwaymuseum.org A memorial will be held Sunday, April 14th, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Oklahoma Railway Museum at the above address. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary