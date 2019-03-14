Terry M. Daniels

Dec. 29, 1952 - March 10, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma City resident, Terry Michael Daniels, 66, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Terry was born December 29, 1952 in Oklahoma City to Percy and Marjorie Daniels. His father was in the civil service, so he lived in several places including: Oklahoma, Missouri, Alaska, and England. He especially enjoyed his time in Alaska where he graduated from high school. He then lived in Missouri where he met his wife, Carmen Kentner. They moved back to Oklahoma in 1979 where they raised their family. Terry was a huge animal lover, especially dogs. He also loved music, from oldies to current hits and every genre in between. Terry was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Navy. After leaving the Navy, he earned an Associate's Degree from OCCC in Mechanics. Terry worked for many years and retired from Tinker Air Force Base. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kelly Diane. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Daniels; children, Shawn Daniels and wife Kasey, Shane Daniels, Heather Twichell and husband Andy, and Alex Daniels; grandchildren, Emily, Cason, Skyler, Danacun, and Luke; sisters, Kathleen Vaughn and husband Robert, and Hollienne Heatley; as well as nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Visitation will be 5p-8p Thursday at Guardian Funeral Home. Services will be 10am Friday at Guardian Funeral Home with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.