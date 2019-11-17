Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Terry Mark Davis
Sept. 7, 2946 - Nov. 13, 2019

CHOCTAW
Terry Mark Davis passed away on Wednesday. He was born in Hardtner, KS to Le Roy Davis and Rose Marie Smith Davis. He graduated Woodward High School in 1964 and attended college at Northwestern State University in Alva, OK, graduating with a bachelor's in economics and business in spring of 1968. Terry was employed at Tinker AFB a few months later where he worked for 33 years, retiring in 2001 to pursue his love of antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents. Terry is survived by Karoyl, his wife of 53 years; children, Shawn Davis and wife Karen Hart Davis; daughter, Tara Davis Logan and husband Jason Logan; grandchildren, Zachary and Reilly Logan; sister, Linda Davis McDowell, Jackie Cornish; and many other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -