Terry Mark Davis CHOCTAW
Sept. 7, 2946 - Nov. 13, 2019
Terry Mark Davis passed away on Wednesday. He was born in Hardtner, KS to Le Roy Davis and Rose Marie Smith Davis. He graduated Woodward High School in 1964 and attended college at Northwestern State University in Alva, OK, graduating with a bachelor's in economics and business in spring of 1968. Terry was employed at Tinker AFB a few months later where he worked for 33 years, retiring in 2001 to pursue his love of antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents. Terry is survived by Karoyl, his wife of 53 years; children, Shawn Davis and wife Karen Hart Davis; daughter, Tara Davis Logan and husband Jason Logan; grandchildren, Zachary and Reilly Logan; sister, Linda Davis McDowell, Jackie Cornish; and many other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019