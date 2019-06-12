|
|
Terry Glenn Webster Terry Glenn Webster passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born October 2, 1964 in Oklahoma City to Ralph and Billie Webster. Terry had the privilege of working for Premier Truck Group. Terry's adventures included; photography, kayaking, running, climbing, creating, traveling, playing Pokemon, and finding the best restaurants off the beaten path. He was an animal lover and a true family man. He is survived by his wife: Tammi, 4 children: Curtis Webster, Russell Webster & wife Tara, Tara Scanlan & husband Jason, and Cale Coffia, 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, parents: Ralph & Billie, brother: Doug & wife Carla. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at New Heights Baptist Church, 1414 SW 119th St., OKC, OK 73170, Internment to follow at Moore Cemetery. Celebration of Life at Penn Park Event Center, 1548 SW 25th St., OKC, OK 73108 John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019