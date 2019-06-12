Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
New Heights Baptist Church
1414 SW 119th St
OKC, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Glenn Webster


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Glenn Webster



Terry Glenn Webster passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born October 2, 1964 in Oklahoma City to Ralph and Billie Webster. Terry had the privilege of working for Premier Truck Group. Terry's adventures included; photography, kayaking, running, climbing, creating, traveling, playing Pokemon, and finding the best restaurants off the beaten path. He was an animal lover and a true family man. He is survived by his wife: Tammi, 4 children: Curtis Webster, Russell Webster & wife Tara, Tara Scanlan & husband Jason, and Cale Coffia, 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, parents: Ralph & Billie, brother: Doug & wife Carla. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at New Heights Baptist Church, 1414 SW 119th St., OKC, OK 73170, Internment to follow at Moore Cemetery. Celebration of Life at Penn Park Event Center, 1548 SW 25th St., OKC, OK 73108 John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now