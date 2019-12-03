Home

1962 - 2019
Terry Wade Guice Sr.
Aug. 21, 1962 - Nov. 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Terry loved being around his family and enjoyed playing and picking on his grand-children and great grand-children. He was known for his orneriness and stubbornness. Terry is survived by his wife, Lorrie Ray; daughters Misty, Christy, and Jennifer; step-daughter Jamie; brothers Tom, Johnny, Jason; sister Lynda; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Dixie; son Terry Jr.; and brothers Timmy, Billy, and Justin. As requested by Terry, there will not be any services.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019
