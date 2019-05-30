



Terry Lee Robinson

July 16, 1956 - May 26, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Terry Lee Trussell Robinson was born on July 16, 1956. She passed away on May 26, 2019. She graduated from Midwest City High School in 1974 and then attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a proud Kappa Alpha Theta. She is survived by a large and loving family. She would say what she was most proud of in her life was raising her two wonderful children, Lindsay Robinson Cinotto and Truss Robinson. Her greatest joy in life was being the wife of Jerry and grandmother of Giuliana. She loved cooking, hosting parties, and bringing friends and family together and was known for her annual "Eve-Eve Party". She enjoyed traveling and adventures with Jerry and friends. But, she would say her favorite place in the world is Lake Tenkiller. Terry was extremely creative and had many different hobbies. Known for her generosity, Terry had such a generous heart for those she loved. Going out of her way to find the perfect, thoughtful gift -- just because. She would call every store in town (and nearby towns) just to find the last popular toy or drive across town to pick up "the best" soup for someone who was sick. Terry had lifelong groups of friends, from high school friends to her Kappa Alpha Theta sisters to her Tulsa girls' group, they have always stayed in touch. They enjoyed raising their children together, traveling or throwing parties together - or just talking about their beloved Sooners or fun times in Norman.

She is survived by her husband Jerry, and her children, their spouses and granddaughter: Lindsay, Jeff and Giuliana Cinotto, and Truss and Silvia Robinson. In addition she is survived by her sister Susie Martin and her husband Hank; her sister Bobbie Johnson and her husband Bill, and her brother Alan Trussell and his wife Vicki. She is also survived by her nieces, nephew and great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Davies Trussell, and her father, Robert Alan Trussell. Services will be at 10 am Saturday, June 1, at Wickline United Methodist in Midwest City, OK. Flowers may be sent to Barnes Friederich Funeral Home in Midwest City. Those wishing to honor Terry's memory may make donations to the . Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019