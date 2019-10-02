Home

Riverlife Church Of God
910 S Santa Fe Ave
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-2326
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverlife Church of God
Moore, OK
TERRY MOORE


1974 - 2019
Terry Joe Moore



Terry Joe Moore passed from this life September 29, 2019 at the age of 45. He was born July 26, 1974 in Norman, OK. Terry was a devoted son, brother, friend to many, and most of all father who enjoyed spending time with his four children. He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Carter & Tillman and Joyce Moore. Survived by his parents, Wayne and Jo Barnhart; sisters, Sheri Speaks, Jacquelin Janousek; children Jerrit, Taelor, Emma, and Jaxson Moore. He will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Riverlife Church of God, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Moore Cemetery, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
