Terry Vanlandingham OKLAHOMA CITY
August 24, 1954-September 13, 2019
Terry Vanlandingham was born in Lake Charles, LA. He grew up in Ponca City, OK, where he met his wife of 45 years, Leetta. Terry loved volunteering with Kiwanis and the Boy Scouts of America. Terry is survived by his wife, Leetta and sons, Brian and Eric. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21st, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service in Bethany, OK. Donations may be made in Terry's name to https://www2.kiwanis.org/childrensfund/online-donation-form or mail a check to: Troop 162, 3249 Topaz Meadows Court, Piedmont, OK 73078. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019