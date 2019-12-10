|
Terryle "Terri" Marie OKLAHOMA CITY
Robison
Sept. 9, 1943 - Dec. 7, 2019
Terryle "Terri" Marie Robison was called home by her Lord and Savior on 12/7/2019, surrounded by love. Heaven has gained a beautiful, precious angel. Terri was born 9/9/1943 in Oilton, OK. Terri attended Capitol Hill High School and has lived in OKC her whole life. Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Mills and Melba McAlpine; husband, Stanley Robison. She leaves behind children, Kevin and Eric Robison, of OKC, Robin Lee and husband, Barry Lee, of Plano, TX; brother, Jef Mills, of Del City; grandchildren, Kyle, Kendra, Kameron Robison and wife Heather; great-grandchildren, Caleb & Kenny Robison, Gabe Galindo, daughter-in-law, Kari Cowen and best friend of 72 years, Billie Johnston, along with numerous nieces, including Nancy Pendleton and Debi Thompson, nephews, Beta Sigma Phi Sisters, friends & neighbors. Terri married the love of her life, Stanley, on 5/25/1962 changing her life forever. While Terri came from humble beginnings, she traveled the world with Stanley and lived an amazing life full of laughter and love. Her life revolved around her family and friends. Terri was a tenderhearted wife, mother, Punkin and best friend who always put her family first. Terri was stunningly beautiful inside and out. She always carried herself with style, dignity and grace. Terri was a lady of intelligence, class and integrity. Her smile and bright light filled every room with her contagious laughter and love. People naturally gravitated to her due to her gift of making them feel good about themselves. Terri always had a positive impact and outlook to share with others. Terri was the glue that held our family together through her wisdom, generosity and love. Those who were lucky enough to know and love her will feel the void she leaves, as she was the best part of all of us. We will move forward through the warmth, strength and light she placed in our hearts. Viewing will be at 10 AM - 9PM at the John Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM, December 12, 2019, at SouthPark Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, OKC, OK. Reception at the church after going to Resthaven. Our family would like to Thank Southpark Baptist Church for all of their love and support.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019