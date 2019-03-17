

























In Loving Memory

Tessa Ann Simmons

April 02, 1992 -

March 16, 2014

Baby girl, you have been gone from us for five years. In a couple of weeks you should be turning 27. We wonder what your life would be like. Would you be settled in your career? Would you be engaged and planning a wedding? Looking for your home with the man of your dreams? We will never know the answers to these questions. But we do know we will grieve for you until we are together again.

Love you forever, Mom, Dad, Sister, Brother

Song of Solomon 8:6 Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is as strong as death...