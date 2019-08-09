Home

Marjorie Theimer
Feb. 8, 1930 - Aug. 3, 2019


Marjorie was born to the Rev. Prof. G.A. Kuhlmann and Dorothy (nee Meyer) in Winfield, KS. As 17 year old at Camp Luther-homa she met her future husband, "Sonny" (Paul W. Theimer, Jr.) and they married five years later. As a young mother the family moved a lot because Paul was in the Army and then retail. From 1967 to 1983 they lived in Mineral Wells, TX. From 1986 to 2014 she lived indepen-dently as a widow in Oklahoma City, where she was active at Zion and then Messiah Lutheran Church. She was known for her selfless service to others, her steadfastness in prayer, and, in her final years, for the joy of Christ which transcended her bodily infirmity. She is survived by, among others, her five sons: Tom (Sachse, TX), Roger and Cheryl (Louisville, NE), Keith and Sherri (Monrovia, CA), Doyle and Jeanine (Kingwood, TX), Philip and Anna (Lakeside, CA), and their families. Funeral Services will be August 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church, OKC, 9:00 a.m. viewing and visitation, 10:30 a.m. funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to www.lutherhoma.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019
