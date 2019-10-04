|
Thelma Anne Clark OKLAHOMA CITY
July 16, 1930 - October 1, 2019
Our precious mom, Thelma Anne Garner Clark, was taken to her heavenly home on October 1, 2019. Thelma was born on July 16, 1930 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Thomas and Thelma (Gilger) Garner. Thelma was married to Billy J. Clark, Sr. for over 50 years when he died too young. Thelma graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City. She retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years of employment. She was the first female postmaster in Fairview, Oklahoma and later managed the downtown Oklahoma City post office. She was an avid reader and loved collecting antiques and rare coins. Thelma was deeply loved by her three children, Becky West, Billy Clark, Jr. and Sonda Mythen and her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Friday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, Oklahoma. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel with interment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Oklahoma City. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 4, 2019