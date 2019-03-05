Thelma Lee Crum

March 14, 1924 - Feb. 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thelma Lee Biby Crum, age 94, died Feb. 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Thelma Lee was born at home in Nash, OK to Eva and Chester Biby on March 14, 1924. She married Arden Robert Crum on July 8, 1942, at the Pond Creek Baptist Church. In 2018, they were recognized as Oklahoma's longest married couple for 75 years of marriage.

While Arden served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945, Thelma Lee worked as a price clerk in Grant County. Arden was a radio operator using Morse code in Naples and Corsica, Italy. Their daughter, Ardeta Lee "Dee" Crum was born June 12, 1943.

Arden worked for the Oklahoma Publishing Company from 1945 to 1980. They moved to Guthrie to be near their daughter and were active members of the First Southern Baptist Church in Guthrie for 22 years until they moved to Epworth Villa in 2017.

Thelma Lee was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Arden Robert Crum; her parents; brother, Leonard Dean Biby; and daughter, Ardeta Lee "Dee" Crum Land.

She is survived by her grandson, Henry Proctor Land III, who played football at The University of Oklahoma for Coach Barry Switzer; and many nieces, nephews and special friends, including Debbie Fullbright.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond, OK. Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent . Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary