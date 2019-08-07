|
|
Thelma Faye Foster OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 23, 1931 - Aug. 1, 2019
Thelma Faye Foster, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her home
in Oklahoma City, OK. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents William and Annie Spence; step-mom Corine Spence; 2 sons, Jackie Lee Davidson, Greg Davidson; 1 daughter, Retha McCullah; and 2 grandsons, Kevin Lastowski and Scott Lastowski. She is survived by her children Sharon Nebgen and husband Phil of OKC, Tony Davidson and wife Deloris of Branch, AR, Debi Bailey of Choctaw, Gwen Briggs of Choctaw; daughter-in-law Marsha Davidson; sister Ruby Williams; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A cele-bration of her life will be scheduled later in August.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019