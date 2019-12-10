|
|
Thelma Margaret McLaws EDMOND
July 11, 1924 - Nov. 27, 2019
Thelma Thompson McLaws, longtime resident of Oklahoma City, died on Wednesday the 27th of November at Brookdale Senior Living in Edmond. Born July 11, 1924, in Haralson, GA, Thelma attended Business College at Draughon's School of Business in Atlanta, GA and worked at American Bakeries Company for several years.
Thelma met and married David S. McLaws in Atlanta in March of 1947. They had three children, David Jr, Donna, and Scott.
Thelma was very active in her church, Covenant Presbyterian Church in The Village. She was the Faith and Nurture Chairman for over 20 years. She also volunteered at Baptist Medical Center for approximately 26 years. Thelma loved playing bridge, bowling and gardening and was known for her beautiful irises and roses. She made lifelong friends through her activities. She was always there for her friends as they have been for her. She cherished those friendships. Thelma was also a very proud Mimi to eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, always supporting them in their activities anyway she could.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Emmett; her twin sisters, Bernice and Beatrice; her husband, David Stuart Sr.; and her son, David Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Grupp and her husband Ray; her son, Scott McLaws and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Brian McLaws and his wife Jeanne, Doug Halley, Erin McLaws, Laura Halley, Melissa Ranallo and her husband Joe, Shawn McLaws, and Matt McLaws; great-grandchildren, Joseph Halley, Braxton Halley, Hazel McLaws, Georgia McLaws, and John David McLaws; her brother-in-law, Bill Sandelin and his wife Laverne; her brother, James Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 10100 Ridgeview Dr., The Village, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019