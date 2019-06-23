Theodore Steve Barker

Feb. 21, 2019 - June 19, 2019



EDMOND

Theodore Steve Barker, born in Oklahoma City on Feb. 21, 2019, to John and Emily Barker, passed peacefully on June 19, 2019, with his parents by his side. Teddy's time with us was short, but he won many hearts in that time. He was born into many obstacles, many that he overcame, one after the other. He was a fighter, even at his small size and age, but he didn't let the hurdles get in his way of being curious in the new things he came across. He always had a new favorite toy he would discover, sometimes during his hospital stay, and his parents would feverishly hunt it down for him. Teddy was the light of his parents' lives. He was loved dearly by his family and it was obvious to all that knew him. Services for Theodore will be held at Matthews Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2 p.m., then to his resting place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Spencer, OK. Those who wish to attend or send flowers may: 601 S. Kelly in Edmond, OK 73003. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary