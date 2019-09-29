|
|
Theodore Edward LAKEWAY, TX
Bench
January 13, 1941-September 15, 2019
Theodore Edward Bench, 78, passed away September 15, 2019 was known to many as Teddy growing up in Binger, Oklahoma where he graduated high school. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 13, 1941 to Theodore and Katy Bench. Ted was the beloved oldest brother of the family. Ted joined the Army on July 1, 1962 and received special training before guarding the Berlin Wall during his deploy-ment to Germany, then returned and married Beverly Ann Hopkins on September 20, 1963 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Fosters Church before settling into their lives in Alief, Texas where they lived for over 40 years.
Uncle Ted is loved and survived by wife Beverly Bench, brother Johnny Bench of Florida, sister Marilyn Bench Oser of Ohio, daughter and son-in-law Robin Bench and Richard Parker as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins many of whom helped comfort him over the last year. Ted had just renewed his vows with Beverly on their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, brother William and two sons Steve and Johnny who we now know are all together today fishing in Heaven.
Funeral services 10:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis, 411 RR 620 South in Lake-way. Interment will be 1:30 pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish (512) 263-1511.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019