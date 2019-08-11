|
|
In Loving Memory
Theresa Elizabeth
(Williamson) Pokladnik
Aug. 21, 1931 to May 21, 2019
Theresa E. Pokladnik died on May 21, 2019 in her home in Princeton, Texas just north
of Dallas. Mom died from complications of COPD
and is sorely missed by
her Family.
Her living children are William Williamson, Theresa Smith, David Williamson and Michael Williamson.
Mom was born and raised in Oklahoma City, OK, her mother was Golda Pata. Mom married William Williamson in Oklahoma City, OK and then after his death married Robert Pokladnik in Dallas, TX.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019