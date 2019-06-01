Thom Miller

July 9, 1944 - May 30, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thom, 74, of Oklahoma City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday. Thom was born in Anderson, IN to Robert and Martha Miller. He graduated Madison Heights High School in 1962 and completed barber school in 1963. Thom was married for 42 years to his wife, Verna Miller. He barbered for 50 years. Thom enjoyed coaching his boys, writing music and playing the organ, playing shuffleboard, and he was always quick with a joke. Thom is survived by his spouse, Verna; his sons and their wives, Wendell & Mary Cunningham and Casey & Stephanie Miller; and his grandchildren, Hannah and Brandon McCoy; Naomi, Elijah, and Joseph Cunningham; and Cassie and Rilee Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nick; and his unborn great-grandchild. In Celebration of Thom's Life, the family encourages red, white and blue attire at his service. Viewing and Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1-5 p.m. with family present to greet friends during that time. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Vondel Smith South Lakes Chapel. To leave condolences, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com A duck walked

into a 7-11 … Published in The Oklahoman on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary