Thomas Barnicle Fritz MIDWEST CITY
April 16, 1941 - Sept. 20, 2019
Thomas Barnicle Fritz passed away on September 20th, 2019. Thomas was born April 16th, 1941. He is preceded in death by his mother Jane Agnes Fritz. He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Fritz; son, Duane Fritz and wife DeeAnne from The Wood-lands, TX; daughter, Deyaune Underwood and husband Gary from Midwest City, OK; son, Darren Fritz from Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Denise James and husband Terry from McAlester, OK. Grandchildren: Michael, Rachel and Sara Fritz, Tiffany Aguilar, Lance and Amber Underwood, Jessica and Ian Anderson, Steven and Jennifer Amy, Karisa and Grayson Smedley and Kayla James. Great grandchildren: Blake, Lily, Jack, Emma, Lauren, Drake, Gannen, Kaisley, Maddox and Kaylor. Thomas was born and raised in Chicago, IL and joined the military in 1958. Thomas met Judy, the love of his life and married her weeks later on Dec. 10, 1960. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force and 20 years with the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier. Tom spent the last three years of his life as a full time caregiver to his beautiful wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He often described their love story as the best one ever written. His life revolved around making sure his wife was happy and it brought him great joy to see her smile and get giddy when they spent time together. A memorial service planned in his honor will be held Tuesday, Sep. 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel, 1820 S. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73130. The family looks forward to meeting and hearing from his friends and extended family he has left behind. Family has requested in lieu of flowers, to donate to the Alzheimer's Association of America.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019